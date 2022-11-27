springfield-news-sun logo
X

Purdue Fort Wayne defeats Bluffton 106-41

news
1 hour ago
Led by Anthony Roberts' 23 points, the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons defeated the Bluffton Beavers 106-41 on Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Anthony Roberts had 23 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 106-41 win over Bluffton on Sunday.

Roberts added three steals for the Mastodons (4-3). Deonte Billups scored 16 points while going 6 of 8 (2 for 4 from distance), and added four steals. Damian Chong Qui recorded 13 points and was 5 of 8 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).

Kegan Owen led the Beavers (0-5) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Michael Stammen added eight points for Bluffton. JD Stokes also had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Train strikes vehicle on Clark County tracks, driver escapes unharmed
2
Crowds return to Holiday in the City after shooting
3
EPA details plan for Tremont City Barrel Fill cleanup
4
Springfield, Clark County leaders seek solutions in homelessness crisis
5
‘The Hip Hop Nutcracker’ gives Springfield new spin on a holiday...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top