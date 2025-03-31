Purdue Fort Wayne and Cleveland State square off in NIT

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne and Cleveland State meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Mastodons are 20-3 against Horizon opponents and 7-5 in non-conference play. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks second in the Horizon with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Lauren Ross averaging 4.2.

The Vikings are 15-7 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State is seventh in the Horizon with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Macey Fegan averaging 1.7.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 76.3 points, 15.6 more per game than the 60.7 Cleveland State allows. Cleveland State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

The teams play for the fourth time in conference play this season. Purdue Fort Wayne won the last meeting 83-65 on March 10. Amellia Bromenschenkel scored 23 points points to help lead the Mastodons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ross is scoring 15.2 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Mastodons. Bromenschenkel is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

Sara Guerreiro is averaging 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Vikings. Mickayla Perdue is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.