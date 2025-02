Providence plays Xavier on 6-game road slide

BOTTOM LINE: Providence will try to stop its six-game road losing streak when the Friars take on Xavier.

The Musketeers are 5-7 in home games. Xavier has a 5-12 record against teams over .500.

The Friars are 3-10 in conference play. Providence is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.3 turnovers per game.

Xavier is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 37.9% Providence allows to opponents. Providence has shot at a 39.9% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

The Musketeers and Friars face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aizhanique Mayo is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, while averaging 6.1 points. Meri Kanerva is averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games.

Grace Efosa-Aguebor is averaging 13.8 points for the Friars. Marta Morales is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 1-9, averaging 42.8 points, 21.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Friars: 2-8, averaging 53.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

