Prosecutors: Congressman's campaign manager stole $1.4M

Jamie Schwartz, 41, faces charges of wire fraud and falsification of records. He stole the money from Republican Rep. Steve Chabot's campaign by writing checks to himself and his companies that were for more money than they had earned, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Schwartz fabricated bank statements and other documents submitted to the Federal Elections Commission in an attempt to conceal the stolen money, prosecutors said, and misrepresented his father as the campaign's treasurer.