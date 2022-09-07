Prosecutor: No grand jury indictment in police shooting

Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone said his office had presented grand jurors with a “wide range" of potential felony and misdemeanor charges following an investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, but declined to indict in the Jan. 1 death of 46-year-old James Williams.

“I understand that this is not the outcome that some people wanted, but I want to assure this community that we presented this case in a fair and just manner,” Stone said at a Wednesday afternoon news conference. He said no further action would be taken by his office.