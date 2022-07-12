Prosecutor: Escapee had woman at knifepoint, was killed

Authorities in Hamilton County had been seeking Thomas Cromwell, 27, and another inmate since they were reported to have escaped early Saturday through a broken window at the River City Correctional Center.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell told reporters that Cromwell was seen Monday entering the Baymont Inn in Mason with a woman. A tactical team was called in and a standoff that lasted into early Tuesday began after authorities said he was heard to make “life-threatening” statements about the woman.