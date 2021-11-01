Proposed bill would eliminate required conceal carry license

The bill is similar to a measure pending in the state Senate, and one of several GOP-backed proposals in recent years seeking to expand gun rights in Ohio. The concealed weapons bill, dubbed "Constitutional Carry" by its backers, is sponsored by Republican Reps. Tom Brinker of Cincinnati and Kris Jordan of Ostrander in central Ohio.

Gunowners could still apply for a concealed weapons permit under the measure, allowing those who obtain it to carry a concealed weapon in states with reciprocity agreements recognizing such permits. The GOP-controlled House Government Oversight Committee approved the bill along party lines last week.