Probe into police hospital shooting referred to prosecutor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A state investigation into the fatal police shooting of a Black man in an Ohio emergency room is being referred to the county prosecutor, the attorney general announced Wednesday.
The state completed its probe into the April shooting death of Miles Jackson at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital in suburban Columbus and submitted it to the Franklin County prosecutor, who will determine whether to file charges against the officers involved.
Jackson, 27, had been taken to the same hospital earlier on April 12 and had walked away. Westerville police were then called after he was found passed out in a nearby parking lot. After a pat-down, where an officer previously cautioned for rushing missed Jackson's gun, those officers followed medics back to the hospital, where Jackson was met by Columbus police because of city warrants for his arrest.
Jackson was shot and killed in the hospital’s ER room after a struggle with Columbus police officers when they discovered he had a gun concealed in his sweatpants. A standoff had ensued after the gun went off, with police eventually opening fire as Jackson appeared to sit up.
Emergency room staff tried to revive Jackson but he was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said. No officers, hospital staff or physicians were injured.