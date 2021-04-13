Pro-Trump banker joins GOP field for US Senate race in Ohio

Several Republican U.S. House members, including Rep. Mike Turner of Dayton, and “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance are also considering running. No major Democrats have announced yet, but U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of northeast Ohio is expected to.

During the 2020 election cycle, Gibbons' group Ohio Strong Action endorsed and supported conservative candidates and produced a pro-Trump TV ad. As the group's chair, Gibbons spoke to groups around the state and organized small business roundtables, as well as donating $500,000 to support Republican candidates, he said.

Gibbons said in an earlier statement that he has continued to build the grassroots organization since it backed former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, who won 38 of Ohio 88 counties in the 2018 Senate primary. Democrat Sherrod Brown handily defeated Renacci that year to win reelection to a third six-year term.

Portman's surprise announcement Jan. 25 that he would not seek a third term has set up what likely will be one of the nation's highest profile races in 2022 as both parties battle for Senate control.

