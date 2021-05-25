Pro Football Hall of Fame to open all its exhibits Friday

“The Museum did not reopen until June 10 — a span of almost three months when the Hall never before had been closed for more than two days in a year. Today, we are thrilled to say, ‘The Pro Football Hall of Fame is totally reopening for business.’”

The opening of all museum areas coincides with the Pro Football Hall of Fame implementing revised State of Ohio and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Effective Friday, visitors to the Hall of Fame who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus may stop wearing masks or maintaining social distance inside the museum. Guests who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks. Hall employees will follow the same guidelines.

Numerous hand sanitation stations will be available and plexiglass barriers will stay in the retail store checkout and guest services welcome areas.

The hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from May 29 through Labor Day.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL