Pro bowler from Ohio arrested while competing in tournament in Indiana

Charles Sanso, deputy U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio, said Novak was wanted on a warrant out of Ross County in Ohio. Cindy Schumaker, an assistant prosecutor for the county, said the warrant stemmed from a secret indictment and that further information would not be released until Novak is extradited back to Ohio.

Authorities did not know if Novak has retained an attorney.

Novak has been a pro bowler for more than a decade and has won two tournaments, according to his profile on the Professional Bowlers Association website.