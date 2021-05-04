Predators improve playoff position, beat Blue Jackets in OT

"This is the best time of the year. This is great," Forsberg said. “You want to play these type of games. You want to play these games because they mean so much.”

Elvis Merzlikins had 34 saves for Columbus.

After a scoreless first period, the Predators got on the board at 9:01 of the second when a falling Forsberg swatted in a rebounded puck.

Nashville tallied again 2 1/2 minutes later on a power play, with Johansen putting back a rebound in front of the net. The Preds made it 3-0 late in the second with the prettiest shot of the evening, a heavy one-timer from the high slot by Josi.

The Blue Jackets rallied in the third behind Bemstrom, who had never had two goals in a game, let alone a hat trick. They were also his first goals of the season.

He got credit for his first after a video replay showed his batted puck going in off the bar. Then his snipe from the left circle went over Saros' shoulder on the near side to make it 3-2 at at 7:26. He got his third on a power play — from the same spot — to tie the game at 15:07.

The Blue Jackets, who have lost two straight and 10 of 11, are trying to finish out of the basement after making the playoffs the last four seasons. With injuries to key players and a sell-off at the trade deadline, they’re putting responsibility on young players like Bemstrom who may form the foundation of next season’s retooled team.

“It just gets old,” Columbus coach John Tortorella said. “That’s 12 of them for us where we haven’t been able to do it in overtime or a shootout. It’s just frustrating. I’m happy we answered, happy for the kids, Elvis gives us a chance. We play a lot of good minutes, but it’s just the same thing, losing in OT.”

BEMMER IN THE BOOKS

According to STATS, Bemstrom became the first player in NHL history to go 15 or more games without a goal to start a season and then score his first three goals all in one period. Bemstrom missed 21 games with a lower-body injury before returning on Saturday.

“If you pan the bench after he scores his goals, you’ll see how much the guys are pulling for him,” Tortorella said. “We haven’t had many fun times this year. That was good. I’m happy for the kid.”

NOT A FAIR FIGHT

Nashville is 6-1-0 against Columbus this season, including wins in four straight games.

FILIP’S BACK

Forsberg scored for the first time since coming off injured reserve on Saturday. He missed 17 games. He hadn’t had a goal since March 21 but is still among Nashville's scoring leaders with 12 goals and 19 assists.

TRAINERS ROOM

Predators: F Colton Sissons was out with an upper-body injury and is day to day. F Victor Arviddson (undislosed) missed a second game.

Blue Jackets: F Patrik Laine returned after missing Saturday’s game with illness. F Zac Dalpe also was back after missing a game with a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up a two-game series on Wednesday night.

Nashville Predators' Yakov Trenin, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, May 3, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Nashville Predators' Juuse Saros, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Seth Jones during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, May 3, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Nashville Predators' Alexandre Carrier, right, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier fight for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, May 3, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Nashville Predators' Alexandre Carrier, left, tries to stop Columbus Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson, center, from taking a shot against Nashville Predators' Juuse Saros during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, May 3, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Columbus Blue Jackets Oliver Bjorkstrand, left, tries to stop Nashville Predators Erik Haula on a breakaway during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, May 3, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete