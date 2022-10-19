Predators bring losing streak into game against the Blue Jackets

Columbus went 37-38-7 overall and 21-15-5 in home games last season. The Blue Jackets scored 258 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.2 per game on 30.0 shots per game.

Nashville had a 45-30-7 record overall and a 20-17-6 record on the road last season. The Predators scored 262 goals while allowing 250 for a +12 goal differential last season.