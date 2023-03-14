Pratt said he stayed in Cincy because he wants to win

A third-round draft pick in 2019, Pratt set career highs in tackles (99), tackles for loss (six), passes defended (10) and interceptions (two). He has started each of his past 37 regular-season games played, going back to 2020.

The Bengals already lost their two starting safeties to free agency with Jessie Bates getting a four-year deal from the Atlanta Falcons and Vonn Bell headed to the Panthers.

Bates played the 2022 season with the franchise tag after failing to reach a long-term deal with the Bengals last summer.

The Bengals are expected to be conservative in free agency as they negotiate a long-term pact with Burrow, who became eligible for a contract extension at the end of the season.

“If Joe Burrow is going to be around for a lot of years, then I need to be around to win,” Pratt said.

