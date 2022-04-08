Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

“When you add it all up, it was a great development year for him,” Adams said. "Regardless of how talented he is, he’s still a young player and we want to keep helping him get better and better and set him up for success. Really am proud of how he handled himself during this season on and off the ice and just excited to get him in a Sabres uniform.”

Johnson signed a three-year, entry-level contract like Power while Blankenburg got a one-year deal. They are expected to join their new team Monday and could also get plugged into the Blue Jackets lineup right away.

Blankenburg was a free agent, while Johnson was the fifth pick in the 2021 draft. The skilled 19-year-old forward had 17 goals and 47 assists in his final college season and had five points in four games at the 2022 Olympics representing Canada.

“Kent Johnson is a remarkable young man both on and off the ice,” Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “He is a highly-skilled and creative player who can bring you out of your seat whenever he’s on the ice."

There are similarly high hopes for Beniers and Brisson, who starred for the U.S. at the Olympics on a team featuring more than a dozen college players. Beniers could soon join the expansion Seattle Kraken after they took him second in the draft, while Brisson was a 2020 first-round pick by Vegas.

Goaltender Erik Portillo (Buffalo), defensemen Luke Hughes and Ethan Edwards (New Jersey) and Jacob Truscott (Vancouver), forwards Thomas Bordeleau (San Jose), John Beecher (Boston), Eric Ciccolini (New York Rangers), Mackie Samoskevich (Florida) and Dylan Duke (Tampa Bay) are the other Michigan players with rights already owned by NHL clubs.

Adams said he also spoke with Portillo, who was in goal for the loss to Denver. It was not clear what Portillo's path forward might be, but the Sabres did not have much doubt Power would join them and play in the NHL quickly.

“This stretch of games until the end of the season is so critical for him because you feel the NHL game, you get a good understanding of what you need to do to prepare yourself to play, the speed of the game, physicality — all of it,” Adams said. "He’ll take that into his offseason and just the way he’s wired (he) is the type of kid who processes things very quickly and he’ll learn quickly.”

Caption Michigan's Jimmy Lambert (23) celebrates his goal with Nick Blankenburg (7) and Ethan Edwards (73) during the second period of an NCAA men's Frozen Four semifinal hockey game against Denver, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer Caption Michigan's Jimmy Lambert (23) celebrates his goal with Nick Blankenburg (7) and Ethan Edwards (73) during the second period of an NCAA men's Frozen Four semifinal hockey game against Denver, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

