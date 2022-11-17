Powell, Knue help E. Michigan beat Kent State 31-24

Powell completed 30 of 39 passes for 315 yards and Knue finished with five receptions for 77 yards.

Samson Evans ran for 94 yards on 33 carries and his 1-yard touchdown run with 3:51 to play capped an 11-play, 77-yard drive and gave Eastern Michigan (7-4, 4-3 Mid-American Conference) a 31-17 lead.