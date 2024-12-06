Portland plays Kent State following Masic's 27-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -12.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits Kent State after Vukasin Masic scored 27 points in Portland's 101-90 overtime win against the Denver Pioneers.

The Golden Flashes have gone 2-0 in home games. Kent State averages 67.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Pilots are 1-1 in road games. Portland is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Kent State scores 67.4 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 81.0 Portland gives up. Portland averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Kent State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: VonCameron Davis is shooting 42.2% and averaging 14.5 points for the Golden Flashes.

A.Rapp averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.