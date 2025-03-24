Portland faces Cleveland in non-conference matchup

BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in non-conference play.

The Trail Blazers are 20-17 on their home court. Portland gives up 114.1 points and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 27-9 on the road. Cleveland ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 50.9 points per game in the paint led by Evan Mobley averaging 11.9.

The Trail Blazers' 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 13.3 per game the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers are shooting 49.2% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 47.0% the Trail Blazers' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaedon Sharpe is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Simons is averaging 20.5 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Darius Garland is shooting 47.4% and averaging 20.7 points for the Cavaliers. Max Strus is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 112.8 points, 47.0 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 115.7 points, 43.6 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Deandre Ayton: out (calf), Robert Williams III: out (knee), Jerami Grant: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Jaylon Tyson: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.