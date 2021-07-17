springfield-news-sun logo
X

Police: Woman facing charge after gunshot injures boy, 5

news | 14 minutes ago
Police say an Ohio woman will face a child endangerment charge in a shooting that injured her 5-year-old son

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman will face a child endangerment charge in a shooting that injured a 5-year-old boy, police said.

Columbus police said the boy was brought into Children's Hospital shortly after 5 p.m. Friday with a gunshot wound that went through both knees.

Detectives determined that the child had been lying on a couch next to the 30-year-old woman, who they allege was intoxicated and had been pointing a handgun at several other adults, making threats, police said.

As she was putting the handgun back in her purse, she fired a shot, striking the boy in the legs, police said.

The boy was in stable condition awaiting corrective surgery, police said. The woman was taken to Franklin County jail on a felony child endangerment charge, they said.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top