Police: Woman dead after exchange of gunfire with police

Chief Mike Mills of the Miami Township police department said the Clermont County communications center began receiving calls at about 5 p.m. Friday about an armed woman in the parking lot of the Berry Lane Apartments. Later calls said she had fired two rounds from a gun and had approached a resident, Mills said.

Mills said the woman fired at arriving officers who took shelter behind cars in the lot and then fired another round at an officer who aimed a gun at her. That officer fired six rounds, and the woman went down. Police said a medical aid flight was called but the woman was pronounced dead before she could be flown to a hospital for treatment.