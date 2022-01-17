Hamburger icon
Police: Wanted man dead after shooting involving officers

State authorities are investigating the death of a man after a shooting in Ohio involving police officers over the weekend

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (AP) — State authorities are investigating the death of a man after a shooting in Ohio involving police officers who were trying to serve a felony arrest warrant over the weekend.

Englewood police said officers were called at about 5:45 a.m. Sunday by a woman who said she was concerned for her safety and that of others due to the presence of a man wanted on a felony warrant. She said she had removed a handgun from her home and hidden it in bushes of a neighboring residence, police said.

Police said they confirmed that the man was at the home hiding under a bed in an upstairs room, and they evacuated other occupants. Police said the man refused to come out, so a K-9 officer from the Perry Township police department was deployed into the room.

Police said a shot believed to have been from the suspect was heard, and a Perry Township officer fired his handgun “in defense of his canine partner." Police said two non-lethal beanbag rounds were also fired by an Englewood officer during the incident.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a handgun was recovered from his hand.

The Montgomery County coroner's office identified the man as 40-year-old Stanley Fairchild of Englewood.

Englewood police said they called in the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate. The coroner's office is to determine the cause and manner of death.

