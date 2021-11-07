springfield-news-sun logo
Police: Two women found dead in Toledo shooting

15 minutes ago
Authorities in Ohio say two women were killed in shooting in Toledo over the weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say two women were killed in shooting in Toledo over the weekend.

Police responding to a Shotspotter alert of possible gunfire at about 7 a.m. Sunday found the women on a street in central Toledo.

Police said one woman was found in the driver's seat of a sedan and the other was lying in the street next to the open passenger-side door. Sgt. Brian Smith said the Lucas County coroner's office was working to confirm their identities, the Toledo Blade reported.

“There’s no indication they were doing anything illegal,” Sgt. Smith said. “We’re of the understanding, at this point, that they came here together.”

Neighbor Diane Taylor, 50, said she heard the first three gunshots and saw a man running through a nearby field, “clenching his chest and firing backwards.”

No arrests were immediately reported. The women were killed several feet away from a memorial site for a man’s fatal shooting a half-dozen years ago that features several pictures of him attached to a tree trunk, the newspaper reported.

