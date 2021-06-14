springfield-news-sun logo
Police standoff in Ohio ends in gunfire, suspect killed

A 12-hour police standoff in Ohio has ended in gunfire with the suspect dead

PARMA, Ohio (AP) — A 12-hour police standoff in Ohio ended in gunfire with the suspect dead early Monday.

The standoff began after an off-duty police officer in uniform was shot at in the parking lot of a gas station on Sunday, police said. An officer pursued a vehicle driven by Kevin Giesel, 64, to Giesel's home.

Police say Giesel barricaded himself inside the home and refused to come out.

“Negotiators spoke on and off with Giesel for nearly six hours trying to convince him to surrender peacefully,” police said. He then ceased communications for the next six hours.

Police said they believed he was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

According to police, Giesel pointed and fired his gun at officers, who returned fire. He was found dead inside the home.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

