Police shoot, wound man who hit ambulance with hatchet

An emergency medical crew that had responded to an unrelated matter called police to report the man was a hitting their ambulance, authorities said. The 30-year-old man then moved toward the crew members and threw the hatchet at the vehicle, picked the hatchet up and continued acting irrationally, striking the ground with the hatchet and nearby wires.

Four officers, including a sergeant, arrived and tried to get the man to drop the hatchet, but he walked away. The officers followed the man on foot and tried to calm him, but the situation escalated, authorities said.