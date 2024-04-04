Police shoot Indiana man they say fired at officers

The agency, which is investigating the shooting, said preliminary information shows officers from the Connersville Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department in eastern Indiana were sent to a home in Connersville around 10 p.m. Wednesday about a reported domestic disturbance.

Officers found that a female had exited the home but that the man was still inside. A SWAT team was called in after he refused to surrender and leave the home about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Indianapolis, state police said.

SWAT team members used a loudspeaker to try to communicate with the man, who eventually approached the home's front door carrying a rifle, raised it at “officers in a threatening manner” and refused to drop the weapon, police said.

After a SWAT team member sent tear gas into the home, police said, the man fired at officers, who returned fire before losing sight of him. Police said he later returned to the home's front door armed with the rifle and officers fired, striking him at least once.

The man was removed from the home for medical treatment after a drone was sent inside to locate him.