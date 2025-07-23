Police say 3 officers were wounded and a man is dead after a shooting in Lorain, Ohio

He said it is unclear if the suspect, a 28-year-old man from Lorain whom Welsh did not name, was killed by the officers or shot himself. Welsh said the man is believed to have acted alone.

“This was an ambush situation” on River Bend Drive about 1 p.m., Welsh said. Details about a possible motive were not disclosed. “At this point, we can confirm that he's a lone gunman.”

Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley said in a phone interview that Lorain officers will get counseling to help process the shooting of their colleagues.

The wounded officers' names were not immediately released. Two officers were flown to a trauma center, while the third was initially treated at Mercy Health-Lorain Hospital, Bradley said.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

