Police probe shooting of man by housing authority officer

The Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority officer was flagged down near the Riverside Park housing authority apartments in the West Park neighborhood shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday as he was responding to a call for service for loud music, Cleveland police said.

As he was getting out of his car, Cleveland police said, the suspect then began to “violently assault” him. Police said the officer deployed his stun device but it had no apparent effect, and the officer eventually fired twice, striking the man both times.