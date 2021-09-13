springfield-news-sun logo
Police: Ohio pilot hurt when plane runs off Virginia runway

Virginia State Police say a pilot landing a small plane was injured when the plane went off the runway and overturned

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A pilot landing a small plane at a Virginia airport was injured Monday when the plane went off the runway and overturned, police said.

Troopers responded to an emergency call at the Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon around 9:30 a.m., Virginia State Police said in a news release.

An Alon single-engine aircraft was landing at the airport, when the pilot said he had trouble steering the aircraft, police said. The plane ran off the left side of the runway, struck an embankment and overturned.

The pilot, a 68-year-old Ohio man, was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren't thought to be life-threatening, police said. No one else was on the plane.

The plane took off from Ohio and was landing at the airport to refuel, police said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.

