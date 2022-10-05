Police: Officers shoot, kill man who fired at them

BreakingNews
Springfield man faces charge in crash that left 1 girl dead, 1 injured
A police department outside Akron says officers shot and killed a man who fired at them as they were following up on a zoning law violation at the man's home

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police officers shot and killed a man Wednesday after they allege he fired at them while they were following up on a zoning law violation at his home outside Akron.

Authorities said the shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. in Springfield Township. The man, who has not been identified, died at an Akron hospital, Springfield Township police Sgt. Eric East said.

The department has asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate the shooting. East said township police had no additional comment.

East did not say how many officers fired, but said the officers have been placed on administrative leave.

