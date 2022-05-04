Police: Officers shoot armed man after I-75 crash in Ohio

Moraine police and fire crews responded shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday to an accident in the northbound lanes of I-75 and found one vehicle flipped over and another in a ditch, police said. A man in the overturned vehicle was found to be armed with a .44 caliber revolver and he pointed it at the officers, police said

Chief Craig Richardson of the Moraine police department said the officers tried to talk to the man and de-escalate the situation for about five minutes, giving the man a total of 41 commands to put the gun down, but he did not comply. At one point, officers saw him cock the hammer on the gun, Richardson said.