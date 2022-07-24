springfield-news-sun logo
X

Police: Man dies after being shot by Cincinnati officer

news
24 minutes ago
Police in Ohio say a man died after he was shot by a Cincinnati police officer after some kind of confrontation over the weekend

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in Ohio say a man died after he was shot by a Cincinnati police officer after some kind of confrontation over the weekend.

Interim Chief Teresa Theetge told reporters that the shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday in a United Dairy Farmers parking lot in the Madisonville neighborhood. She said the suspect was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The officer was uninjured.

Theetge said the suspect was with a gray sedan that had been reported stolen in Springfield Township. She said the car matches a description of a vehicle referred to in radio communications about a possible person operating a vehicle while impaired.

Theetge said no witnesses have been found and police hadn't yet interviewed the female officer. She said body camera footage and images from nearby businesses were being sought. She said it's unclear whether the suspect fired a weapon but a gun was recovered from the scene.

Theetge said all police shootings are investigated by police, the Hamilton County prosecutor's office and a Citizens Complaint Authority.

In Other News
1
Springfield Resurgence: Future of housing in city tied to visions of...
2
Springfield Resurgence: Future growth tied to nurturing businesses...
3
Athlete of the Week Northeastern High School
4
Student of the Week Northeastern High School
5
A smell to behold: Cincinnati Zoo’s corpse flower is blooming
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top