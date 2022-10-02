Police: Man detained after report of shot fired at Ohio mall

Law enforcement swarmed the Summit Mall in Fairlawn just before 3 p.m. Sunday on a report that a firearm had gone off inside near the food court, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

Fairlawn police said shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday that the active shooter threat had passed and people were free to leave. A dispatcher told the newspaper that a man was detained but not arrested and police believe no one was injured.