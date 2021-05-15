Police: Man, 89, shot to death during struggle with relative

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say an 89-year-old man died after a gunshot wound sustained during a reported struggle with a relative in a home in Ohio's capital city.
Columbus police were dispatched to the home shortly before 8 p.m. Friday and found the man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead about an hour later.
Family members reported that the man had dementia and was “prone to violent outbursts," police said. A family member was trying to calm him down during such an outburst when he produced a handgun, and the two struggled for control of the weapon when it discharged, fatally wounding him, police said.
No charges were initially filed, and the case will be forwarded to the Franklin County prosecutor's office for review, police said. Anyone with information was asked to call the police homicide unit or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers.