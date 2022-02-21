Police: Indiana mom abandons 5-year-old autistic son in Ohio

The child was found unharmed about an hour after he was abandoned in Colerain Township on Thursday night, authorities said. The boy, who is nonverbal, was spotted by passing motorists as he tried to wave down cars.

His mother was arrested Saturday night at a gas station in Georgetown, Ky., on an unrelated warrant. Authorities later learned about the charges that had been filed that day in Ohio, and they are now working to bring her back there to face those counts.