Police: Homicide suspect with gun killed by Ohio officers

Hamilton police said in a statement that one man was found dead of a gunshot wound after an altercation just after 7 p.m. Saturday in Hamilton after what started as a car accident became a felonious assault at a gas station.

Police said the suspect fled in a vehicle that was later found in nearby Fairfield Township, and Hamilton officers went there looking for him. Police said they spotted the man just after 8 p.m. Saturday and confronted him.