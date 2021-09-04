Police: Driver, 45, critical, 4 officers injured in crash

Akron police said the officers were in the process of towing the disabled vehicle when the car slammed into the back of one of the marked police cruisers, which both had emergency lights on, just before 3 a.m. Saturday. The impact sent the cruiser into the police cruiser in front of it, police said..

Police said two officers were outside of the patrol car and at least one was struck by the car. Police said the other two officers were seated inside their cruiser.