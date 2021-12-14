Police: Armed man killed after standoff at Ohio home

Interim Chief Matt Carper of the Dayton police department said a 49-year-old man walking his dog Tuesday said he was shot in the leg after his dog ran toward the home. Police said the suspect had been reported firing a weapon outside just minutes earlier, something neighbors said he had done before.

Police surrounded the home but said the suspect, 21-year-old William Gardner, refused to come outside. Police said chemical agents were used and Gardner eventually emerged from a basement door holding a handgun. He then ran past SWAT officers near the door and headed toward other officers, Carper said.