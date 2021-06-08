Police: 2 in custody, 1 sought in air rifle shots at people

Brittany Hopper, 29, and Kelsey Hopper, 28, have been charged with three counts of assault, accused of firing a BB gun at two people in the Over-The-Rhine neighborhood early in the morning on June 3, Cincinnati police said. Police said the sisters turned themselves in Tuesday.

Police also said they are seeking a third person in the case; their post didn't announce any charges against the 30-year-old man but said he has two unrelated outstanding warrants.