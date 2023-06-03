Polanco's RBI double gives Twins 1-0 win over Guardians

The Twins have won the first two games of the series and four of five overall.

Sandlin, who hadn’t allowed a hit in his previous eight outings, surrendered two hits and a walk in one inning.

FOR STARTERS

Cleveland’s Aaron Civale pitched five innings in his return from the injured list. He missed 48 games while dealing with a strained left oblique. He gave up four hits and walked two.

Minnesota’s Bailey Ober tossed six innings of four-hit ball. The Guardians got their first hit of the game with two outs in the fourth on a sinking liner from Naylor that deflected off the glove of right fielder Max Kepler.

TRAINERS ROOM

Guardians: To make room on the active roster for Civale, Cal Quantrill was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Quantrill allowed eight runs in 4 1/3 innings in his last start on Tuesday. ... INF Josh Bell was placed on the paternity list, and INF Brayan Rocchio was recalled from Triple-A.

Twins: Slugger Joey Gallo was scratched with a hamstring injury. ... Byron Buxton was out of the lineup after being hit in the ribs by a pitch in Thursday’s game. X-rays showed no breaks, but Buxton was still sore a day later. ... SS Carlos Correa was out of the lineup as he deals with plantar fasciitis, the second time this season he’s dealt with the issue. … OF Max Kepler was back in the lineup after he was pulled Thursday with a migraine.

UP NEXT

RHP Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.94 ERA) starts for Minnesota on Saturday night, putting his American League-best ERA on the line. Cleveland counters with LHP Logan Allen (2-2, 2.72 ERA). Allen hasn’t allowed more than three runs in any of his seven career starts and is coming off seven scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts against Baltimore.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP