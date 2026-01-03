Point guard Jamal Murray is the last starter standing for the injury-plagued Denver Nuggets

“There is no complaining here, but sometimes it’s a mystery to the head coach what’s going to happen,” Nuggets coach David Adelman said. “I can’t tell you how we’re going to be. I’ve just got to try things through these next few weeks.”

Jokic went down with a left knee hyperextension at Miami on Monday, just four days after his historic 56-point, 16-rebound, 15-assist performance against Minnesota on Christmas. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

The 7-foot Serbian is averaging 29.6 points and leads the NBA with 12.2 rebounds and 11.0 assists per game. Jokic has 16 triple-doubles in 32 games.

Valanciunas strained his right calf in Toronto on Wednesday and also will not have his status updated until the end of January, forcing Denver to start 6-foot-9 rookie forward DaRon Holmes II at center in Cleveland.

“Right now, we are who we are,” Adelman said. “I’m actually excited for it, seeing DaRon out there for his first real action.”

Power forward Gordon (right hamstring strain), small forward Johnson (right knee soreness) and shooting guard Braun (left ankle sprain) do not have projected return dates, leaving Denver without players averaging a combined 80 points.

Remarkably, the Nuggets have maintained the third-best record in the West at 23-10.

“No one knows what’s going to happen with Aaron and Christian,” Adelman said. “And obviously, Cam, Jonas and Nikola are going to be out a while.”

Murray has been steady, regardless of who he is on the court with, averaging career highs of 25.1 points and 6.9 assists. The 10th-year pro is seeking his initial All-Star appearance and is logging a team-best 35.2 minutes per game.

The bumps and bruises are piling up, though, as Murray is playing through a left ankle sprain. Keeping him in the lineup is an ongoing issue for Adelman, who is in his first full season as Denver’s coach.

“It’s my biggest worry because Jamal is a concern,” Adelman said. “It’s a daily conversation with trainers and our medical staff, but he feels responsibility for his teammates to be out there.

“There is open communication every day. We’ll do our best to take care of him.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba