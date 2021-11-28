springfield-news-sun logo
Plowden lifts Bowling Green past Chicago St. 75-57

1 hour ago
Daeqwon Plowden had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lift Bowling Green to a 75-57 win over Chicago State

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Daeqwon Plowden had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lift Bowling Green to a 75-57 win over Chicago State on Sunday.

The contest was fifth-year senior Plowden's 130th game for the Falcons, giving him the record for most games played in the program. He had been tied with Demajeo Wiggins (2015-19).

Joe Reece had 18 points for Bowling Green (3-4). Trey Diggs added 10 points.

Brandon Betson had 17 points for the Cougars (2-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. He also had nine turnovers but only four assists. Jahsean Corbett added 16 points and 13 rebounds. Teddy Bayi Ba Mendeng had nine rebounds.

