Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Plowden, Kulackovskis carry Bowling Green over Ohio 80-77

news
56 minutes ago
Daeqwon Plowden and Matiss Kulackovskis scored 18 points apiece as Bowling Green narrowly beat Ohio 80-77

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Daeqwon Plowden and Matiss Kulackovskis scored 18 points apiece as Bowling Green narrowly beat Ohio 80-77 on Tuesday night.

Samari Curtis added 16 points and Trey Diggs had 13 points for Bowling Green (13-17, 6-13 Mid-American Conference), which broke its six-game losing streak.

Curtis made two free throws in the closing seconds for an 80-75 lead.

Ben Vander Plas had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Bobcats (23-7, 14-5). Mark Sears added 22 points and 13 rebounds. Ben Roderick had 14 points.

The Falcons leveled the season series against the Bobcats. Ohio defeated Bowling Green 85-78 on Jan. 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Tecumseh teacher in alleged altercation with student disciplined...
2
New trial for New Carlisle teen convicted as adult in deadly stabbing...
3
These 30 people were indicted in Clark County
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark State faculty, staff honored, awarded at 60th annual Charter...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top