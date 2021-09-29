springfield-news-sun logo
Plesac scheduled to start for Cleveland against Kansas City

By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
The Indians will start Zach Plesac on Wednesday and the Royals are expected to counter with Daniel Lynch

Cleveland Indians (77-80, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (72-85, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (10-6, 4.54 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-6, 5.37 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +106, Indians -123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Cleveland will face off on Wednesday.

The Royals are 37-39 on their home turf. Kansas City's lineup has 161 home runs this season, Salvador Perez leads the club with 47 homers.

The Indians have gone 37-39 away from home. Cleveland has hit 200 home runs as a team this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with 36, averaging one every 14.7 at-bats.

The Royals won the last meeting 6-4. Josh Staumont secured his fourth victory and Perez went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Kansas City. Blake Parker registered his first loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 70 extra base hits and is slugging .548.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 72 extra base hits and 100 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Indians: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Royals: Brady Singer: (arm), Mike Minor: (shoulder), Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (shoulder).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

