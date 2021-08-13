springfield-news-sun logo
X

Plesac, Indians to face Alexander, Tigers

news
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
The Indians will start Zach Plesac on Friday and the Tigers are expected to counter with Tyler Alexander

Cleveland Indians (55-58, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (57-60, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (6-4, 4.84 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Tigers: Tyler Alexander (2-1, 4.35 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +101, Indians -118; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians head to take on the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

The Tigers are 32-25 on their home turf. Detroit is averaging 4.3 RBIs per game this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with 65 total runs batted in.

The Indians have gone 26-31 away from home. Cleveland has slugged .399 this season. Franmil Reyes leads the club with a .549 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Indians won the last meeting 7-5. Bryan Shaw earned his fifth victory and Bradley Zimmer went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Erasmo Ramirez took his first loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schoop leads the Tigers with 65 RBIs and is batting .286.

Amed Rosario leads the Indians with 108 hits and is batting .271.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .254 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Indians: 3-7, .251 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Derek Hill: (ribcage), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Daz Cameron: (toe), Akil Baddoo: (concussion), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm), Grayson Greiner: (hamstring).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (knee), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Bobby Bradley: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Best of Springfield 2021: Vote for your favorites
2
Springfield groups unite to support students, families on return to...
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Coronavirus: Testing center reopens in Clark County
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top