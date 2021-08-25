springfield-news-sun logo
Plesac expected to start for Cleveland against Texas

By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago
The Indians will roll out Zach Plesac to the mound Wednesday and the Rangers plan to give Jake Latz the start

Texas Rangers (44-81, fifth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (61-62, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jake Latz (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Indians: Zach Plesac (7-4, 4.87 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers travel to face the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.

The Indians are 32-28 in home games in 2020. Cleveland is averaging 4.2 RBIs per game this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with 80 total runs batted in.

The Rangers have gone 16-47 away from home. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .289 this season, led by Nathaniel Lowe with a mark of .349.

The Rangers won the last meeting 7-3. Taylor Hearn secured his third victory and Nate Lowe went 5-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Texas. Eli Morgan registered his sixth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 29 home runs and is batting .260.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 48 extra base hits and 71 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .265 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .277 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (hamstring), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Bobby Bradley: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Mike Foltynewicz: (covid-19), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Joe Barlow: (finger), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Drew Anderson: (covid-19), Eli White: (elbow), Charlie Culberson: (covid-19), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Brock Holt: (covid-19), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Jonah Heim: (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

