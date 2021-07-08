Plesac back, starting for Indians after freak thumb injury

To make room for Plesac, the Indians optioned right-hander J.C. Mejia to Triple-A Columbus.

The return of the 26-year-old Plesac is a much-needed boost to the Indians, who are still missing top starters Shane Bieber (shoulder) and Aaron Civale (finger). They aren't supposed to be back for several more weeks.

Cleveland has also had several other key players out with injuries, the latest outfielder Eddie Rosario. He went on the injured list Wednesday with a strained right abdominal muscle.

Plesac last pitched for the Indians on May 23 at Minnesota. After giving up five runs in 3 2/3 innings, he aggressively yanked off his shirt and injured his thumb. Plesac described the incident recently as a “weird series of events.”

He's 4-3 with a 4.14 ERA in 10 starts.

___

