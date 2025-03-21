Playing in his hometown, Amarion Dickerson helps Robert Morris nearly pull off upset of Alabama

Dickerson scored 25 points and had nine rebounds in the Colonials' 90-81 loss to No. 2 seed Alabama in a first-round game in the South Region in Cleveland.

“I'm grateful to go out there and have a good game, but it don’t mean as much to me with the result we got,” said Dickerson, who tied Forest Grant for most points by a Robert Morris player in an NCAA Tournament game. Grant had 25 points in a first-round game against Indiana in 1982.

Robert Morris, the 15 seed, had the nation on upset alert when it took a 65-64 lead with 7:10 remaining. But the Colonials faltered down the stretch as they went 5 of 16 from the field.

Dickerson was one of the biggest reasons why Robert Morris was in the game.

He had 13 points in the first half as the Horizon League champions trailed 40-36 at halftime.

The Colonials fell behind 56-46 seven minutes into the second half, but Dickerson had eight points during a 10-2 run to get them back in the game.

Dickerson, who was sixth in Division I with 80 blocks, had his second blocked shot of the game that later led to Josh Omojofo's layup which gave the Colonials a fleeting lead.

“I’m not surprised one bit. I’ve seen it all year long,” coach Andrew Toole said. “He seemed to be everywhere when we needed a play. I don’t think anybody that was associated with Robert Morris basketball is surprised by it one bit, because he did it tonight."

The Colonials though could not sustain momentum as Alabama went on a 15-3 run. Robert Morris had a stretch after taking the lead where it missed nine of 10 shots.

Dickerson also took only one shot in the final six minutes he was on the floor. He ended up fouling out with 1:02 remaining.

Alabama coach Nate Oats praised Dickerson, whose six offensive rebounds were one more than Alabama had as a team.

“We didn’t do a very good job, to be honest with you, keeping him off the glass. He got some downhill drives. But you’ve got to give him a lot of credit. That’s a hard-playing, athletic guy that gave everything he had,” Oats said.

Robert Morris ends the season 26-9.

