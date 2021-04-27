Plastic surgeon admits drugging, sexually assaulting woman

Manish Gupta, 50, of Sylvania, pleaded guilty Monday to single counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and illegally distributing a controlled substance. He faces at least 15 years in prison when he's sentenced Aug. 25.

The charges are related to the assault of a woman in September 2016. Prosecutors said Gupta shipped medical supplies to a hotel in California and then drugged, raped and recorded a sexual encounter with a woman while he was in Los Angeles for a medical conference.