Pittsburgh visits Thornton and Ohio State

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -3.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State faces Pittsburgh after Bruce Thornton scored 25 points in Ohio State's 102-69 win over the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Buckeyes are 4-0 in home games. Ohio State has a 4-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Panthers play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Pittsburgh is fourth in the ACC scoring 84.3 points per game and is shooting 50.2%.

Ohio State averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 5.3 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh scores 25.0 more points per game (84.3) than Ohio State gives up to opponents (59.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Thornton is shooting 57.4% and averaging 15.2 points for the Buckeyes.

Jaland Lowe averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.