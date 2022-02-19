Pistons' Cunningham named MVP of All-Star Rising Stars

Don't tell Cunningham these games didn't mean anything. He came into the Rising Stars with one goal.

“To win,” he said. “I felt like we had the team to do it, so we had to come out and prove ourselves and the get the chip. So glad we did it.”

Hall of Famer Rick Barry beamed about his young team's effort.

“I’m proud of these guys because every one of them did a great job,” Barry said. “So it was great to see them playing basketball and they really went out and played the way the game should be played.”

One of the All-Star Weekend's staple events, the format for Rising Stars, matching the league's top rookies against second-year players, was changed this year to a mini-tournament with three games between four teams.

The “semifinals” were played to a target score of 50, and the final to 25 — a nod to the NBA's 75th anniversary. The teams were coached by Barry and former All-Stars Isiah Thomas, James Worthy and Gary Payton.

In the first matchup, Memphis guard Desmond Bane made two free throws to secure a 50-49 win for Team Isaiah over Team Worthy.

The second game also went down to the wire with Houston's Jae’Sean Tate dropping an acrobatic layup, pushing Team Barry past Team Payton 50-48.

With defense almost nonexistent, there was no shortage of soaring dunks, spin moves and crossovers to keep the sellout crowd entertained.

One of the top highlights came in the first matchup between Team Isaiah and Team Worthy when Orlando rookie Jalen Suggs passed up an uncontested layup and bounced a pass off the backboard to Magic teammate Cole Anthony for a dunk.

The 6-foot-2 Anthony will be one four participants in Saturday's dunk contest.

Moments after his dunk, Anthony did a cartwheel as Suggs shot what would have been a game-clinching free throw only to have it bounce off the rim.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Team Barry's Cade Cunningham, front right, of the Detroit Pistons, stands with honorary coach Rick Barry after being named MVP of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. Team Barry won the event. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Team Barry's Cade Cunningham, front right, of the Detroit Pistons, stands with honorary coach Rick Barry after being named MVP of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. Team Barry won the event. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Team Barry's Cade Cunningham, of the Detroit Pistons, drives against Team Payton's LaMelo Ball, of the Charlotte Hornets, during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Team Barry's Cade Cunningham, of the Detroit Pistons, drives against Team Payton's LaMelo Ball, of the Charlotte Hornets, during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Team Barry's Cade Cunningham, of the Detroit Pistons, dunks against Team Payton during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Team Barry's Cade Cunningham, of the Detroit Pistons, dunks against Team Payton during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Team Payton's Scottie Barnes, right, of the Toronto Raptors, controls the ball against Team Barry's Cade Cunningham, of the Detroit Pistons, during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Team Payton's Scottie Barnes, right, of the Toronto Raptors, controls the ball against Team Barry's Cade Cunningham, of the Detroit Pistons, during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Team Payton's LaMelo Ball, of the Charlotte Hornets, passes the ball away from Team Barry's Jae'Sean Tate, of the Houston Rockets, during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Team Payton's LaMelo Ball, of the Charlotte Hornets, passes the ball away from Team Barry's Jae'Sean Tate, of the Houston Rockets, during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Team Barry's Isaac Okoro, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, goes up for a dunk against Team Payton during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Team Barry's Isaac Okoro, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, goes up for a dunk against Team Payton during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Team Barry's Evan Mobley, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, dunks against Team Payton during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Team Barry's Evan Mobley, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, dunks against Team Payton during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Team Barry's Alperen Sengun, of the Houston Rockets, looks to shoot against Team Payton's LaMelo Ball, of the Charlotte Hornets, and Jonathan Kuminga, of the Golden State Warriors, during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Team Barry's Alperen Sengun, of the Houston Rockets, looks to shoot against Team Payton's LaMelo Ball, of the Charlotte Hornets, and Jonathan Kuminga, of the Golden State Warriors, during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Team Barry's Jae'Sean Tate, of the Houston Rockets, drives against Team Payton's Scoot Henderson, of the G League Ignite, during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Team Barry's Jae'Sean Tate, of the Houston Rockets, drives against Team Payton's Scoot Henderson, of the G League Ignite, during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Team Isiah's Anthony Edwards, of the Minnesota Timberwolves, scores against the Team Worthy during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Team Isiah's Anthony Edwards, of the Minnesota Timberwolves, scores against the Team Worthy during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane